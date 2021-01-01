LA Wedding Pop Popcorn 1oz
About this product
The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of small buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it packs a punch similar to its full-sized counterparts.
About this brand
High Supply
About this strain
LA Wedding Pop
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
LA Wedding Pop is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Wedding Pop - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
