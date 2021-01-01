 Loading…

Lime Sorbet Wax Budder 1g

by High Supply

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A heavily aerated extract that goes through a purging process to produce a butter-like consistency. It's budder that won't break the bank.​

About this brand

High Supply Logo
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.

