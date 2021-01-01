Lo-Po Hybrid Shake 7g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sometimes potency isn't everything. For people looking for bud that's less intense & more session-able, we're introducing High Supply Lo-Po; lower potency bud offered at a lower price.
About this brand
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll and shortie form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.
