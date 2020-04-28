 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Afghani Puff Shatter 1g

Afghani Puff Shatter 1g

by High Tech Concentrates

Write a review
High Tech Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Afghani Puff Shatter 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

High Tech Concentrates offers premium marijuana concentrates. Whether the product is budder, wax or shatter we strive to raise the bar by focusing on terpene retention and maximum yield. Our highly skilled extraction artists and proprietary processing methods allow us to deliver a final product of unmatched quality. We have purchase and buy back options available for licensed customers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

High Tech Concentrates Logo