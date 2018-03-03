 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jahmba Juice

by High Tide Cannabis Company

This smooth hybrid triggers creativity and clear headedness with tasty aromas of freshly harvested berries.

GanjaGod253

This stuff is amazing - perfect for social settings but it's also super chill. Has an ice creamy flavor that I can't get enough of. 10/10 would recommend.

We're a Tier 2 i502 Producer based in Tacoma, WA aiming to elevate transparency and quality in the cannabis industry.