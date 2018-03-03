GanjaGod253
on March 3rd, 2018
This stuff is amazing - perfect for social settings but it's also super chill. Has an ice creamy flavor that I can't get enough of. 10/10 would recommend.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This smooth hybrid triggers creativity and clear headedness with tasty aromas of freshly harvested berries.
on March 3rd, 2018
This stuff is amazing - perfect for social settings but it's also super chill. Has an ice creamy flavor that I can't get enough of. 10/10 would recommend.