Strawberry Mango Haze is a beautiful synergy of effects that just happen to be dressed in sweet, fruity aromas. This strain achieves deep mental haziness and subtle degree of stimulation by combining Strawberry Cough and Mango Haze. The “Haze” effects are supplementary for folks looking for focus in a mundane task, and this beneficial tunnel vision mixed with the mid-range stimulation make Strawberry Mango Haze a quality all-day strain.