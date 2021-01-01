 Loading…

Hybrid

Duct Tape

by High Winds Farm

High Winds Farm Cannabis Flower Duct Tape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Brady has been growing cannabis since 1998. He started in a tiny Southeast Portland attic with a single metal halide light that he split the cost of with a roommate.The extremely satisfying experience of growing his own cannabis led to many years of trial and error. Learning to grow is an ongoing experience, even after 18 years, theres plenty more to be learned. At High Winds, we try to build on this experience and strive to make each harvest better than the last. We believe in the good that cannabis brings to the world, and we grow ours with respect and admiration.

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.

