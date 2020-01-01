Huckleberry Diesel (REC)
by High Winds FarmWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Huckleberry Diesel (REC) by High Winds Farm
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Huckleberry Diesel
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Bred by Professor P of Dynasty Genetics, Huckleberry Diesel is the result of a Sour Diesel preservation project. By crossing a pre-1999 Sour Diesel mother with an Oregon Huckleberry father, Huckleberry Diesel results in a potent hybrid with mostly sedative body effects and slight cerebral effects, depending on the phenotype. It has diesel and berry flavors and more of a fuel-driven aroma, and buds are drenched in trichomes with hues that resemble purple diamonds once ground up.