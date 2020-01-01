 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Punch

by High Winds Farm

About this product

High Winds Farms | THC: 27.10% CBD: 0.10%

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Brady has been growing cannabis since 1998. He started in a tiny Southeast Portland attic with a single metal halide light that he split the cost of with a roommate.The extremely satisfying experience of growing his own cannabis led to many years of trial and error. Learning to grow is an ongoing experience, even after 18 years, theres plenty more to be learned. At High Winds, we try to build on this experience and strive to make each harvest better than the last. We believe in the good that cannabis brings to the world, and we grow ours with respect and admiration.