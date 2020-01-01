Berry Lemonade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Looking for a healthy, fruit based, low sugar cannabis-infused beverage? Look no further. HIGHDRATE is Evergreen Herbal's response to the market's need for a healthier, alternative cannabis-infused beverage. Available in 30mg, 100mg and 100mg 10:1 CBD/THC.
Be the first to review this product.