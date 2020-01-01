 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sugar Pine Poison Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

Sugar Pine Poison Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

by Higher Class Genetics

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sugar Pine

Sugar Pine

Sugar Pine has been a work in progress for the last two decades, crossing and backcrossing specific cannabis genetics to compose an ideal sativa-dominant hybrid that is simultaneously uplifting and soothing. Produced by Flying Dutchman Gardens, Sugar Pine is an eclectic hybrid with genetics that include Skunk, Sugar Bush, Afghani, and Sweetie. This strain’s aroma is indicative of its name, stinking of sweet pine, with notes of hops and vanilla. The buzz is uplifting and cerebral while remaining light and easy on the body. 

About this brand

Higher Class Genetics Logo