 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. XXX OG Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

XXX OG Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

by Higher Class Genetics

Write a review
Higher Class Genetics Concentrates Cartridges XXX OG Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

XXX OG

XXX OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain. 

About this brand

Higher Class Genetics Logo