High Terpene Extract CCELL

by Higher Cultures

About this product

Higher Cultures offers High Terpene Extract (HTE) as our premium line of 510 vaporizer cartridges. High Terpene Extract is comprised of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids. We like to think of HTE as the "essence” of a cannabis strain, due to its concentration and purity of aromatic and flavor compounds. Using internally developed methods we remove lipids, xanthophylls, chlorophylls, and other undesirables that can muddle the true flavor of the cannabis plant at the time of harvest. HTE smokes for itself - you will find the flavor, high, and convenience incomparable.

About this brand

Higher Cultures represents the cultivation of expertise and passion for creating extracts with sun grown and eco-consciously farmed cannabis in the beautiful state of Oregon. We are dedicated to ensuring the highest possible quality for our products with a focus on terpene retention over potency. Our extracts are a promise to our customers, our employees, and to the great State of Oregon. Safety and quality are never on the table for compromise. Utilizing best practices and laboratory standards isn’t about maximizing profits – it’s about delivering a final product that is skillfully refined with unmatched quality, every time, without exception. Our commitment to creating the highest quality extract products on the market is what drives our creativity, and we stand behind our work with the firm belief that we are at our best when the community is healthy. That’s why we never cut corners, ever.