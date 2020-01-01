Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Live Resin Sugar is produced not by separating the THCa present in the extraction, but rather letting it form into granular sized crystals soaked in terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids. Our sugar is processed in this manner to maintain an easy-to-use consistency, packed with the flavors and aromas naturally present in the strain.
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.