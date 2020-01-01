 Loading…
Hybrid

Black Jack - Live Resin Sugar

by Higher Cultures

Higher Cultures Concentrates Cartridges Black Jack - Live Resin Sugar

About this product

Live Resin Sugar is produced not by separating the THCa present in the extraction, but rather letting it form into granular sized crystals soaked in terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids. Our sugar is processed in this manner to maintain an easy-to-use consistency, packed with the flavors and aromas naturally present in the strain.

About this strain

Black Jack

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

About this brand

Higher Cultures represents the cultivation of expertise and passion for creating extracts with sun grown and eco-consciously farmed cannabis in the beautiful state of Oregon. We are dedicated to ensuring the highest possible quality for our products with a focus on terpene retention over potency. Our extracts are a promise to our customers, our employees, and to the great State of Oregon. Safety and quality are never on the table for compromise. Utilizing best practices and laboratory standards isn’t about maximizing profits – it’s about delivering a final product that is skillfully refined with unmatched quality, every time, without exception. Our commitment to creating the highest quality extract products on the market is what drives our creativity, and we stand behind our work with the firm belief that we are at our best when the community is healthy. That’s why we never cut corners, ever.