Blue Cookies Live Resin Cake Badder - 0.5g
by Evermore Cannabis Company
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by T.H. Seeds and including the California classic OG Kush, this plant will be dark green and have a piney aroma with a sweet aftertaste and tends to give consumers a calm, mellow outlook. Growth can be slow to start, so Burmese Kush is best for indoor conditions where growth speeds up, with plants flowering in 7-8 weeks. The effects also tend to come on slowly but can be strong and long-lasting once they do.