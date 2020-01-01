 Loading…
Cured Resin Budder

by Higher Cultures

Higher Cultures Concentrates Solvent Cured Resin Budder

About this product

Higher Cultures is proud to offer our first cured product in the form of Cured Resin Budder. By utilizing identical techniques, Budder is the cured version of our Live Resin Batter, an extraction whipped into a creamy buttery consistency, much like a confectionary treat. Each extraction we perform utilizes our proprietary targeted flavor optimization techniques to further enhance the taste and aromas, unlocking each strain’s true potential while removing harmful biomaterials typically found in cured-based products. Batches are hand-rolled and cut into treat-like shapes, prepared with Higher Cultures’ commitment to excellence - to provide a consistently flavorful experience with each gram, every time. You can truly taste the craftsmanship that has gone into the creation of this economically conscious product line.

About this brand

Higher Cultures represents the cultivation of expertise and passion for creating extracts with sun grown and eco-consciously farmed cannabis in the beautiful state of Oregon. We are dedicated to ensuring the highest possible quality for our products with a focus on terpene retention over potency. Our extracts are a promise to our customers, our employees, and to the great State of Oregon. Safety and quality are never on the table for compromise. Utilizing best practices and laboratory standards isn’t about maximizing profits – it’s about delivering a final product that is skillfully refined with unmatched quality, every time, without exception. Our commitment to creating the highest quality extract products on the market is what drives our creativity, and we stand behind our work with the firm belief that we are at our best when the community is healthy. That’s why we never cut corners, ever.