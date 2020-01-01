 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Gelato #33 Live Resin Badder 1g

Gelato #33 Live Resin Badder 1g

Gelato #33

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

Higher Cultures represents the cultivation of expertise and passion for creating extracts with sun grown and eco-consciously farmed cannabis in the beautiful state of Oregon. We are dedicated to ensuring the highest possible quality for our products with a focus on terpene retention over potency. Our extracts are a promise to our customers, our employees, and to the great State of Oregon. Safety and quality are never on the table for compromise. Utilizing best practices and laboratory standards isn’t about maximizing profits – it’s about delivering a final product that is skillfully refined with unmatched quality, every time, without exception. Our commitment to creating the highest quality extract products on the market is what drives our creativity, and we stand behind our work with the firm belief that we are at our best when the community is healthy. That’s why we never cut corners, ever.