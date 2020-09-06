 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Island Sweet Skunk Live Resin Batter 1g
Sativa

Island Sweet Skunk Live Resin Batter 1g

by Higher Cultures

Write a review
Higher Cultures Concentrates Solvent Island Sweet Skunk Live Resin Batter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Island Sweet Skunk

Island Sweet Skunk

Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa strain that consumers enjoy for its energetic effects. The flavor is most easily described as “sweet skunk,” where tropical fruit flavors take the lead. Often the fruity aroma is likened to grapefruit. Originally bred by Federation Seed Company in Canada, this strain is a descendant of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1 and grows tall, straight, high-yielding plants. Some varieties of Island Sweet Skunk have a heightened CBD content to help patients treating anxiety, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Flowering occurs at 7 to 8 weeks, and buds will have bright yellow-orange hairs. 

About this brand

Higher Cultures Logo
Higher Cultures represents the cultivation of expertise and passion for creating extracts with sun grown and eco-consciously farmed cannabis in the beautiful state of Oregon. We are dedicated to ensuring the highest possible quality for our products with a focus on terpene retention over potency. Our extracts are a promise to our customers, our employees, and to the great State of Oregon. Safety and quality are never on the table for compromise. Utilizing best practices and laboratory standards isn’t about maximizing profits – it’s about delivering a final product that is skillfully refined with unmatched quality, every time, without exception. Our commitment to creating the highest quality extract products on the market is what drives our creativity, and we stand behind our work with the firm belief that we are at our best when the community is healthy. That’s why we never cut corners, ever.