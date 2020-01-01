Lemon Meringue- Canary Diamonds
About this product
Canary Diamonds are one of the most potent live resin extracts found on the cannabis market. We created our diamonds by utilizing the process of crystallization to grow clear, faceted THCa crystals, and leave them coated in a layer of terpenes from the same strain, giving them a distinct yellow glow. Every Canary Diamond is hand-selected to ensure the highest possible quality for our customers.
About this strain
Lemon Meringue
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.