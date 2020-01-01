 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Lemon Meringue Wax 1g

by Higher Cultures

About this strain

Lemon Meringue

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

About this brand

Higher Cultures represents the cultivation of expertise and passion for creating extracts with sun grown and eco-consciously farmed cannabis in the beautiful state of Oregon. We are dedicated to ensuring the highest possible quality for our products with a focus on terpene retention over potency. Our extracts are a promise to our customers, our employees, and to the great State of Oregon. Safety and quality are never on the table for compromise. Utilizing best practices and laboratory standards isn’t about maximizing profits – it’s about delivering a final product that is skillfully refined with unmatched quality, every time, without exception. Our commitment to creating the highest quality extract products on the market is what drives our creativity, and we stand behind our work with the firm belief that we are at our best when the community is healthy. That’s why we never cut corners, ever.