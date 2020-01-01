 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Live Resin Batter

Live Resin Batter

by Higher Cultures

Higher Cultures Concentrates Solvent Live Resin Batter
Higher Cultures Concentrates Solvent Live Resin Batter

Live Resin Batter is a terpene-rich extract consisting of a fresh extraction that has been subsequently texturized by physically blending the cannabinoids (primarily THCa) and terpenes to create a user-friendly consistency resembling that of cake batter. Easy to dab with an appearance that looks good enough to eat, we guarantee Live Resin Batter will be your new favorite treat!

About this brand

Higher Cultures represents the cultivation of expertise and passion for creating extracts with sun grown and eco-consciously farmed cannabis in the beautiful state of Oregon. We are dedicated to ensuring the highest possible quality for our products with a focus on terpene retention over potency. Our extracts are a promise to our customers, our employees, and to the great State of Oregon. Safety and quality are never on the table for compromise. Utilizing best practices and laboratory standards isn’t about maximizing profits – it’s about delivering a final product that is skillfully refined with unmatched quality, every time, without exception. Our commitment to creating the highest quality extract products on the market is what drives our creativity, and we stand behind our work with the firm belief that we are at our best when the community is healthy. That’s why we never cut corners, ever.