 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Live Resin Extract Vape

Live Resin Extract Vape

by Higher Cultures

Write a review
Higher Cultures Concentrates Cartridges Live Resin Extract Vape
Higher Cultures Concentrates Cartridges Live Resin Extract Vape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Live Resin Extract (LRE) formulation was developed to allow users to enjoy the flavor and substance of a fresh frozen extraction with the added benefit of affordability. They are perfect for those who want the best of both worlds: true flavor and high potency. LRE Carts offer consumers the essence of a strain captured during a fresh frozen extraction (i.e. High Terpene Extract) with augmented potency by infusing strain-specific THC distillate created in-house in our state-of-the-art Grants Pass facility. This combination provides a well-rounded, single strain, full-spectrum experience at a competitive price point.

About this brand

Higher Cultures Logo
Higher Cultures represents the cultivation of expertise and passion for creating extracts with sun grown and eco-consciously farmed cannabis in the beautiful state of Oregon. We are dedicated to ensuring the highest possible quality for our products with a focus on terpene retention over potency. Our extracts are a promise to our customers, our employees, and to the great State of Oregon. Safety and quality are never on the table for compromise. Utilizing best practices and laboratory standards isn’t about maximizing profits – it’s about delivering a final product that is skillfully refined with unmatched quality, every time, without exception. Our commitment to creating the highest quality extract products on the market is what drives our creativity, and we stand behind our work with the firm belief that we are at our best when the community is healthy. That’s why we never cut corners, ever.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review