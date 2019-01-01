 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. SHINE® 1-Sheet Pack King Size 24 Karat Gold Rolling Papers

SHINE® 1-Sheet Pack King Size 24 Karat Gold Rolling Papers

by Higher End Goods

These handcrafted 24 karat gold rolling papers from Shine - they are the inventors of this truly high-end idea - are made with the finest edible gold. They tested these bad boys extensively and created the perfect mix of gold on the outside combined with a perfectly consistent burning paper on the inside. These papers stay lit longer and burn more evenly and slowly than your average rolling papers while leaving the gold in the ashes. Make a statement with your friends or just treat yourself to the most premium smoking experience out there. Each paper is made with a hemp base to help create the smoothest burn.]

Higher End Goods is a destination that sells a curated group of products for and from people that enjoy the “Higher End” lifestyle of cannabis.