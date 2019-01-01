About this product

These handcrafted 24 karat gold rolling papers from Shine - they are the inventors of this truly high-end idea - are made with the finest edible gold. They tested these bad boys extensively and created the perfect mix of gold on the outside combined with a perfectly consistent burning paper on the inside. These papers stay lit longer and burn more evenly and slowly than your average rolling papers while leaving the gold in the ashes. Make a statement with your friends or just treat yourself to the most premium smoking experience out there. Each paper is made with a hemp base to help create the smoothest burn.]