  5. The Land Yacht Ceramic Bong by Summerland

The Land Yacht Ceramic Bong by Summerland

by Higher End Goods

$240.00MSRP

About this product

With sleek lines and a roomy double chamber, the largest piece from our friends at Summerland not only holds more smoke, it looks great doing it. Sail straight into the high life on The Land Yacht, you deserve it. 12.5"H x 7"W Lead-free, food-safe glaze and ceramic, and a high-grade silicone grommet to ensure clean hits and airtight carbs, every time. As this piece is made by hand with natural materials, visual variations may be present. Each piece is considered one of a kind and unique.

About this brand

Higher End Goods is a destination that sells a curated group of products for and from people that enjoy the “Higher End” lifestyle of cannabis.