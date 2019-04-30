 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Animal Mints

Animal Mints

by Higher Minds Horticulture

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Higher Minds Horticulture Cannabis Flower Animal Mints
Higher Minds Horticulture Cannabis Flower Animal Mints

About this product

Animal Mints by Higher Minds Horticulture

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

HIPONIC

This strain is incredible! First the smell. Burnt rubber would be a great way to describe the pungent odor this produces. Breaking this apart with your fingers will have your lighter clogged with resinous goo by the 2nd bowl. On the initial inhale it is very smooth, it would not be difficult to take a monster pull. Holding it in the strain sits nicely for long periods with only a tingle in the back of the throat. The taste is a mix of Pine, Dabs, and heavily weeded lakes. Yeah... Very cerebral high, hit me almost me instantly while already pretty stoned. This is one of the must trys folks!

About this brand

Higher Minds Horticulture Logo
At Higher Minds Horticulture, we are a family operated company from Eugene, Oregon. We take pride in continually experimenting and pushing boundaries to bring you the absolute best cannabis on the market. Since our launch in 2014, we have evolved from a small, single-room grow to an immaculately maintained cultivation facility capable of providing our boutique, small-batch cannabis to more Oregonians than ever before. We approach cannabis scientifically. Our trials and errors help us refine our methods until the end product is exactly what we want it to be. Above all, we have succeeded in this industry because we have cannabis on our minds and in our hearts all day, every day.