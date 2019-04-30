HIPONIC
on April 30th, 2019
This strain is incredible! First the smell. Burnt rubber would be a great way to describe the pungent odor this produces. Breaking this apart with your fingers will have your lighter clogged with resinous goo by the 2nd bowl. On the initial inhale it is very smooth, it would not be difficult to take a monster pull. Holding it in the strain sits nicely for long periods with only a tingle in the back of the throat. The taste is a mix of Pine, Dabs, and heavily weeded lakes. Yeah... Very cerebral high, hit me almost me instantly while already pretty stoned. This is one of the must trys folks!