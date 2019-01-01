 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies

by Higher Minds Horticulture

About this product

Higher Minds Horticulture's, Platinum Huckleberry Cookies reeks of gas and sulfur with eye-watering backnotes of skunk and spice. Its smoke is thick and savory, giving way to a lingering hint of molasses-like sweetness. The mind is invigorated. Wild thoughts race around like hundreds of hamsters in hundreds of exercise wheels. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies heightens your enjoyment of sensory stimulation. Enjoy it alongside live music, a blockbuster movie or campfire s'mores.

About this strain

Platinum Huckleberry Cookies by Dynasty Seeds is a labor of love that began in 2014. This strain crosses a potent Platinum Girl Scout Cookies mother plant and Dynasty’s own Oregon Huckleberry father. The hybrid of these two strains offers growers higher yields, better internodal spacing, and a complexity of flavor few strains achieve. Its aroma is sour berries and mint while the flavor is hashy and floral. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies stimulates the mind with a rush of euphoria and crests into a full-body couchlock.

About this brand

At Higher Minds Horticulture, we are a family operated company from Eugene, Oregon. We take pride in continually experimenting and pushing boundaries to bring you the absolute best cannabis on the market. Since our launch in 2014, we have evolved from a small, single-room grow to an immaculately maintained cultivation facility capable of providing our boutique, small-batch cannabis to more Oregonians than ever before. We approach cannabis scientifically. Our trials and errors help us refine our methods until the end product is exactly what we want it to be. Above all, we have succeeded in this industry because we have cannabis on our minds and in our hearts all day, every day.