Higher Minds Horticulture's, Platinum Huckleberry Cookies reeks of gas and sulfur with eye-watering backnotes of skunk and spice. Its smoke is thick and savory, giving way to a lingering hint of molasses-like sweetness. The mind is invigorated. Wild thoughts race around like hundreds of hamsters in hundreds of exercise wheels. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies heightens your enjoyment of sensory stimulation. Enjoy it alongside live music, a blockbuster movie or campfire s'mores.
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies by Dynasty Seeds is a labor of love that began in 2014. This strain crosses a potent Platinum Girl Scout Cookies mother plant and Dynasty’s own Oregon Huckleberry father. The hybrid of these two strains offers growers higher yields, better internodal spacing, and a complexity of flavor few strains achieve. Its aroma is sour berries and mint while the flavor is hashy and floral. Platinum Huckleberry Cookies stimulates the mind with a rush of euphoria and crests into a full-body couchlock.