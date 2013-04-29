 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Punch

Purple Punch

by Higher Minds Horticulture

Write a review
Higher Minds Horticulture Cannabis Flower Purple Punch
Higher Minds Horticulture Cannabis Flower Purple Punch
Higher Minds Horticulture Cannabis Flower Purple Punch
Higher Minds Horticulture Cannabis Flower Purple Punch

About this product

Purple Punch’s mellow musk pairs the candy-sweet effervescence of grape soda with the subtle spice of skunky herbs. Its voluminous smoke coats your palate with a mouth-watering one-two punch of sweet grape jelly and salty buttered popcorn. The first wave is a giggly, manic euphoria that immediately improves your mood. Creeping in afterwards is a numbing sluggishness that brings you gently back down to earth. Purple Punch is best enjoyed around a roaring campfire with fellow adventurers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Higher Minds Horticulture Logo
At Higher Minds Horticulture, we are a family operated company from Eugene, Oregon. We take pride in continually experimenting and pushing boundaries to bring you the absolute best cannabis on the market. Since our launch in 2014, we have evolved from a small, single-room grow to an immaculately maintained cultivation facility capable of providing our boutique, small-batch cannabis to more Oregonians than ever before. We approach cannabis scientifically. Our trials and errors help us refine our methods until the end product is exactly what we want it to be. Above all, we have succeeded in this industry because we have cannabis on our minds and in our hearts all day, every day.