  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Chemdawg Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Chemdawg Cartridge 1g

by Higher Standard Packaging

About this product

About this strain

Chemdawg

Chemdawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. 

Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

About this brand

About Barbara Diner Was a retired Sales & Marketing professional with over 30 years (ouch) in the cable television and telecommunications industries. Retirement led to boredom. A desire for doing something completely different and out of my “comfort” zone led me to the legal marijuana industry. An opportunity knocked. And so the story of reinvention began. Best thing about working in the world of ancillary marijuana products….a woman doesn’t have to wear business suits and heels, the opportunity to learn something new every single day and the opportunity to work with hard working, inspiring, intelligent and very kind people. I am a fourth generation native of Colorado (yes, 4th) and live in Aurora with my husband and dog named Hank. We will never leave Colorado as there just isn’t any reason to live anywhere else. About Deb Baker The universe certainly unfolds in curious ways. After 30 years teaching high school English, I have found a new vocation. I am a marijuana packaging consultant. Holy smokes. Researching packaging trends, studying legislative action, working with dispensary and MIP owners to assist them with finding solutions to their packaging needs, staring at my wrinkle-cream jar and contemplating a subtle design change that would make it an attractive display container for flower, all while working with one of my very best friends.