About Barbara Diner Was a retired Sales & Marketing professional with over 30 years (ouch) in the cable television and telecommunications industries. Retirement led to boredom. A desire for doing something completely different and out of my “comfort” zone led me to the legal marijuana industry. An opportunity knocked. And so the story of reinvention began. Best thing about working in the world of ancillary marijuana products….a woman doesn’t have to wear business suits and heels, the opportunity to learn something new every single day and the opportunity to work with hard working, inspiring, intelligent and very kind people. I am a fourth generation native of Colorado (yes, 4th) and live in Aurora with my husband and dog named Hank. We will never leave Colorado as there just isn’t any reason to live anywhere else. About Deb Baker The universe certainly unfolds in curious ways. After 30 years teaching high school English, I have found a new vocation. I am a marijuana packaging consultant. Holy smokes. Researching packaging trends, studying legislative action, working with dispensary and MIP owners to assist them with finding solutions to their packaging needs, staring at my wrinkle-cream jar and contemplating a subtle design change that would make it an attractive display container for flower, all while working with one of my very best friends.