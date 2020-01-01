 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Punch Shatter 1g

by Highfield Luxe Concentrates

Highfield Luxe Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Cherry Punch Shatter 1g

About this strain

Cherry Punch

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch is a cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. By crossing their highly celebrated Purple Punch—known for creating dense colas with rich, sweet, fruity, and citrus terps—with the cherry-infused AK-47 cultivar, growers get a potent strain that’s both uplifting and flavorful. Buds come in a rich dark green color with purple specks and stark orange hairs.

 

About this brand

