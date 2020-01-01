 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White Haze Sugar Wax 1g

by Highfield Luxe Concentrates

Highfield Luxe Concentrates Concentrates Solvent White Haze Sugar Wax 1g

About this strain

White Haze

White Haze

White Haze, the winning sativa of the 2002 Cannabis Cup, is a variation on the classic Haze strain from the Dutch White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds sister company. The already sizeable trichome production is boosted, while reducing the height and flowering time of the famously tall original Hazes. The power of sativa and indica are both strongly expressed in the flower formation and effects. Its lightweight, lofty buzz is counterbalanced by a comfortable relaxation that spans both mind and body. White Haze grows running sativa colas that are given density by the indica influence.

About this brand

