Indica

Blackberry Kush

by Highland Provisions

Highland Provisions Cannabis Flower Blackberry Kush

About this product

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.

