  5. Cowboy Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Cowboy Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Highland Provisions

About this strain

Cowboy Kush

Cowboy Kush

Cowboy Kush by Greenpoint Seeds is a hybrid cross of Hell’s Angels OG and Stardawg. This aromatic hybrid combines the sharpness and sweetness of Hell’s Angels OG and the chemical tartness and astringent aromas of the Stardawg to create a unique, if not challenging terpene profile. The best phenotypes of Cowboy Kush have a balanced combination of these aromas as well as middle-of-the-road mental and physical effects. Enjoy Cowboy Kush to shrug off stress while assisting with inflammation and insomnia.

