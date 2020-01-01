Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
This indica-dominant strain from Exotic Genetix crosses Sunset Sherbert with Tina. Falcon 9 is noted for a smooth, gassy ice cream flavor profile that comes from dark purple buds accented by vibrant orange pistils. Meant for indica lovers, Falcon 9 is known to start as a strong head high before settling into the body. Patients report that it can help with chronic pain, depression, and PTSD.