  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Falcon 9 Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Falcon 9 Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g

by Highland Provisions

Highland Provisions Concentrates Cartridges Falcon 9 Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Falcon 9

Falcon 9

This indica-dominant strain from Exotic Genetix crosses Sunset Sherbert with Tina. Falcon 9 is noted for a smooth, gassy ice cream flavor profile that comes from dark purple buds accented by vibrant orange pistils. Meant for indica lovers, Falcon 9 is known to start as a strong head high before settling into the body. Patients report that it can help with chronic pain, depression, and PTSD.

About this brand

