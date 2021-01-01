 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Grateful Grape
Hybrid

Grateful Grape

by Highland Provisions

Write a review
Highland Provisions Cannabis Flower Grateful Grape

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Highland Provisions Logo

About this strain

Grateful Grape

Grateful Grape
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

A project from Gage Green Genetics, Grateful Grape crosses Grape Stomper with Monarch. The result is a creative, mind-expanding high that lasts for hours without fatigue. With a mellow high and grape chem flavor, Grateful Grape is delicious at any time of the day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review