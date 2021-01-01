Hybrid
Grateful Grape
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
A project from Gage Green Genetics, Grateful Grape crosses Grape Stomper with Monarch. The result is a creative, mind-expanding high that lasts for hours without fatigue. With a mellow high and grape chem flavor, Grateful Grape is delicious at any time of the day.
