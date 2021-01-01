 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Indica

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

by Highland Provisions

Write a review
Highland Provisions Cannabis Flower Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Highland Provisions Logo

About this strain

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review