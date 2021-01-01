 Loading…

Hybrid

Royal Chemdawg

by Highland Provisions

Highland Provisions Cannabis Flower Royal Chemdawg

Royal Chemdawg

Royal Chemdawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Though this hybrid has some sativa in its lineage, Royal Chemdog is a true indica at heart. A knockout cross between Chemdawg 91 and Deadhead OG, Royal Chemdog provides consumers with a relaxing buzz, if a bit cerebral. Royal has inherited the classic diesel taste of the Chemdawg family, yet features a creamy lemon-lime twist, giving this strain a unique and delicious aroma. First cultivated in Washington State, this strain is a must-try for patients experiencing pain and stress

