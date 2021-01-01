 Loading…

Indica

Star Killer

by Highland Provisions

Highland Provisions Cannabis Flower Star Killer

Star Killer

Star Killer
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.

