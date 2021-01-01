 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Stardawg
Hybrid

Stardawg

by Highland Provisions

Write a review
Highland Provisions Cannabis Flower Stardawg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Highland Provisions Logo

About this strain

Stardawg

Stardawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review