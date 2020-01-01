 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sour Cheese Rosin 1g
Hybrid

Sour Cheese Rosin 1g

by Hilltop Growers

Write a review
Hilltop Growers Concentrates Solvent Sour Cheese Rosin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Cheese

Sour Cheese

Sour Cheese is a happy hybrid strain that is great for getting social and creative. This cross of Cheese and Sour Diesel (or possibly Strawberry Diesel) leaves many feeling ready to make art, listen to music, or get philosophical with friends. These plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks, grow well indoors and out, and tend to produce high yields.

About this brand

Hilltop Growers Logo