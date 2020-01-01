Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Flavors: Citrus, creamy, earthy, herbal A cross between Black Domina and Jack Herer, Black Jack tastes great and it has nice long-lasting effects! Vapor refined for maximum potency, our Originals are guaranteed to take you higher.
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.