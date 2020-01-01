 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Black Lime (Live Sauce) Cartridge

by HIMALAYA

HIMALAYA Concentrates Cartridges Black Lime (Live Sauce) Cartridge
HIMALAYA Concentrates Cartridges Black Lime (Live Sauce) Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Flavors: Pine, Tart, Citrus Descending from Northern Lights, Purple Kush and Chemdog, this strain has an incredibly unique flavor! It's piney notes are balanced with a nice tarty, citrus flavor.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Lime

Black Lime
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

About this brand

HIMALAYA Logo
Go Higher- We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest. Keep Weed Real- Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real. All that Sticky, None of that Icky- If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website. Always an Adventure - Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.