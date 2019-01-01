About this product
Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Small-Batch Cannabis with the *Original* Strain-Specific Terpenes. Potency: 80-90% T.A.C. (75-85% THC). HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.
About this strain
Black Lime Special Reserve
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.