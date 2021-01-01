Blue Banana (Live Sauce) Cartridge
by HIMALAYAWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Flavors: Sweet, Berry, Fruity A cross between two top shelf strains Blue Dream Haze x Banana OG, Blue Banana definitely delivers! It's the perfect hybrid giving you that perfect sativa feeling with a hint of indica relaxation. All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.
About this brand
HIMALAYA
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.