About this product
Origin: Sierra Foothills Potency: 82% TAC Available: Half and 1G Complex blend of sweet berry, sour citrus and tangy skunk. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.