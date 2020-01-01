About this product
Flavors: Blueberry, Sweet, Creamy This strain is an indica-dominant cross between Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. It's effects are happy, relaxed and euphoric. Lot #089-S107 Potency: 84% TAC Origin: Alderpoint | Humboldt Co.
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.