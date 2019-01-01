About this product

Origin: Grass Valley, CA Lineage: Blue Dream x Glue #4 This Hybrid strain is a perfect summer staple. An uplifting, euphoric hybrid that still gives you that dose of relaxation. Blueberry Sap will have a light taste with a crisp refreshing pear flavor according to our Tastemaster, Ryan. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.