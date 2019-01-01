 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Buddha Tahoe OG - Vapor Cartridge

Buddha Tahoe OG - Vapor Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

Write a review
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Concentrates Cartridges Buddha Tahoe OG - Vapor Cartridge

About this product

Lineage: Tahoe OG Kush Origin: San Juan Ridge This Indica dominant strain is perfect for relaxation and relief after a long day. Rich flavors and feelings of euphoria are typical for this Buddha Tahoe OG strain. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Buddha Tahoe

Buddha Tahoe

Buddha Tahoe is what you get when Big Buddha Seeds reverses Cali Connection’s Tahoe OG Kush to create their own rendition of this indica staple. Like its OG ancestors, Buddha Tahoe maintains a zesty lemon and earthy hash aroma typical of kush varieties. Potent and long-lasting, Buddha Tahoe launches you into to the highest level of cerebral euphoria which won this strain 3rd place in the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Logo
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.