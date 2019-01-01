About this product
Lineage: Tahoe OG Kush Origin: San Juan Ridge This Indica dominant strain is perfect for relaxation and relief after a long day. Rich flavors and feelings of euphoria are typical for this Buddha Tahoe OG strain. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Buddha Tahoe
Buddha Tahoe is what you get when Big Buddha Seeds reverses Cali Connection’s Tahoe OG Kush to create their own rendition of this indica staple. Like its OG ancestors, Buddha Tahoe maintains a zesty lemon and earthy hash aroma typical of kush varieties. Potent and long-lasting, Buddha Tahoe launches you into to the highest level of cerebral euphoria which won this strain 3rd place in the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup.