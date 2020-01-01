 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CBD 3:1 - Vape Cartridge

CBD 3:1 - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

Write a review
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Concentrates Cartridges CBD 3:1 - Vape Cartridge

About this product

Our newest CBD! This CBD formula has the same therapuetic effects with little to no "high effects". This is the ideal ratio for fighting autoimmune disorders, gastrointestinal issues, arthritis, and psoriasis. Our CBD blends are formulated to be therapeutic (rather than recreational). They're designed to deliver consistent effects and a mildly pleasant taste, with minimal variation from batch to batch. To achieve this, we blend material from many different strains and farms. (This is the opposite of other HIMALAYA products, which are strain-specific and often single-origin, giving every batch unique flavors and effects.) Finally, we understand that cost is a barrier for patients dealing with chronic conditions. That's why we've priced our CBD products affordably, rather than selling them at a premium.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Logo
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.