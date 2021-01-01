Chernobyl (Live Sauce) Cartridge
by HIMALAYA
About this product
Flavors: Citrus, Lime, Earthy Chernobyl is the perfect mood-boosting strain, known to help relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression! This sativa live sauce is a cross between Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper and Trinity. All HIMALAYA Live Sauce cartridges contain real live resin extracted from fresh-frozen cannabis. The result: a cartridge with a loud, fresh flavor that's rich in terpenes and THCA.
About this brand
HIMALAYA
About this strain
Chernobyl
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Chernobyl is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Jack the Ripper and Trinity. This strain produces dreamy effects that are long-lasting and may boost your mood. Chernobyl smells like lime sherbet. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.
